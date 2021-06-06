Previous
An insect spotted by Rosa - it flew away as soon as I'd taken the photo by vickyguedalla
An insect spotted by Rosa - it flew away as soon as I'd taken the photo

This was on a screen outside the pub where we had lunch at Hampton Court on Thursday 3rd.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
