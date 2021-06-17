In the Royal Academy - the right hand of one of the sons of Laocoön

Laocoön was a Trojan who perished with his two sons when the [Greek] gods sent a sea serpent to kill them. The RA's copy of the statue group depicting this event was cast from a Roman copy which had itself been cast from the lost Greek original. The original sculpturers were Agesander, Polydorus and Athenodurus, all from Rhodes according to Pliny. The Roman copy was discovered on the Equiline Way in 1506. It is in the Vatican. This copy was presented to the RA by the Prince Regent in 1816. It is wonderful.