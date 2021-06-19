Previous
At today's Palestine Solidarity demo outside Hackney Town Hall by vickyguedalla
At today's Palestine Solidarity demo outside Hackney Town Hall

We handed in a printout of almost 59,000 signatures on our petition asking Hackney Council to divest its pension fund from companies profiting from Israeli abusive and illegal conduct in the Palestinian Territories. We handed the stack of paper to a bemused security person who said she'd take it to reception. Both the Mayor and the Chair of the Pensions Committee had been invited to be there to receive it, but neither they nor any member of the committee graced us with their presence. We had a good demo though. About 50-60 people I'd say.
