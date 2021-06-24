Previous
Next
Fuschia, beautifying my flat in the 60th birthday champagne bottle Daniel gave me almost 17 years ago by vickyguedalla
Photo 454

Fuschia, beautifying my flat in the 60th birthday champagne bottle Daniel gave me almost 17 years ago

24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise