An old coal hole on Dynevor Road, near its junction with Nevill Road by vickyguedalla
An old coal hole on Dynevor Road, near its junction with Nevill Road

It's a shame its cover has been daubed with concrete so one can't see the design. Still, I like seeing remnants of the past on the streets today.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
126% complete

