The Black Flower by vickyguedalla
Photo 467

The Black Flower

Photo of a 1981 ink drawing that had a great impact on me at the Eileen Agar exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery today.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
127% complete

