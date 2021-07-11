Sign up
Photo 471
Keep Our NHS Public leaflet
Photo taken of spare leaflet while on the bus home from distributing them on the Trowbridge Estate to help the KONP campaign against renewing the commercial contract to run the GP surgery there.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
0
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
11th July 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
