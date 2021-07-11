Previous
Keep Our NHS Public leaflet by vickyguedalla
Photo 471

Keep Our NHS Public leaflet

Photo taken of spare leaflet while on the bus home from distributing them on the Trowbridge Estate to help the KONP campaign against renewing the commercial contract to run the GP surgery there.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
