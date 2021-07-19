Previous
Next
Rooks Nest House, the original Howards End by vickyguedalla
Photo 478

Rooks Nest House, the original Howards End

EM Forster lived in this house near Stevenage with his mother for several years during his childhood.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise