A dappled tree under a dappled sky, in Bolyn Road by vickyguedalla
A dappled tree under a dappled sky, in Bolyn Road

26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
