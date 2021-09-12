Previous
Next
On Borough High Street by vickyguedalla
Photo 534

On Borough High Street

Taken from a 133 bus on my way home from Rosa's party in Brixton Windmill Gardens.

https://knowyourlondon.wordpress.com/2021/09/03/hop-factors-borough-high-street/
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise