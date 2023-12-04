Mining Automation Market To be Dominated by APAC

The total revenue of the mining automation market was USD 4,116 million in 2022, and it will reach USD 6,966 million by 2030, powering at a rate of 6.80% in the years to come.
Equipment had the largest share of revenue, of over 42%, in 2022. This is since various equipment is put to use for mining processes, such as autonomous drilling rigs, autonomous hauling systems, tunneling equipment, underground LHD loaders, pumping systems, smart ventilation systems, and others. Of these, autonomous drilling rigs are frequently employed in mining.
These work continuously and remove numerous safety issues related to manually controlled drill rigs while being more exact and expectable.
The underground mining had a larger share in the recent past. Technology and artificial intelligence have ruled the world and are operating at the core of numerous businesses.