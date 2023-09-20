Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Lexie
Lover her pretty blue eyes.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Victoria
ace
@victoria923
40
photos
6
followers
11
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
20th September 2023 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Krista Mae
ace
Love the contrast of purple with orange!
September 21st, 2023
Victoria
ace
@peekysweets
, thank you! To be honest, it wasn't supposed to have such a purple cast, lol. I tweaked the WB so her fur is more true-to-life. Editing is such a learning process for me. I agree it did look pretty cool though!
September 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close