Butterfly leaves by vignoli
Butterfly leaves

I took this one when I was photographing earlier in a park in my hometown. By the way, I got a good amount of photos like this. Well, I like that 😉
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Reinaldo Vignoli

@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
