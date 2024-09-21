Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Butterfly leaves
I took this one when I was photographing earlier in a park in my hometown. By the way, I got a good amount of photos like this. Well, I like that 😉
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
0
0
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
5
photos
2
followers
4
following
1
2
3
4
5
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
21st September 2024 8:23am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
butterfly
,
365project
