Grass by vignoli
13 / 365

Grass

You can see the beauty all around. This is a closer view from my front yard. Wet grass is as simple as it is, but sharpen your eyes to catch it at the right time.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Reinaldo Vignoli

@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
Wendy ace
I am beginning to think you are cat fishing me ;-) This is a super shot. a simple mundane subject, made into a show stopper. Unique, sharp and worthy of a fav. Great job.
September 26th, 2024  
Reinaldo Vignoli
😂😂😂 your comments are making me very happy! Thank you so much. When you say this I feel so good because I've been photographing only for one year since I bought my Nikon D3200. I consider myself as a beginner, but very passionate.
September 26th, 2024  
