Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Grass
You can see the beauty all around. This is a closer view from my front yard. Wet grass is as simple as it is, but sharpen your eyes to catch it at the right time.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
13
photos
5
followers
6
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
26th September 2024 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
water
,
grass
,
wet
,
365project
,
simple
,
frontyard
Wendy
ace
I am beginning to think you are cat fishing me ;-) This is a super shot. a simple mundane subject, made into a show stopper. Unique, sharp and worthy of a fav. Great job.
September 26th, 2024
Reinaldo Vignoli
😂😂😂 your comments are making me very happy! Thank you so much. When you say this I feel so good because I've been photographing only for one year since I bought my Nikon D3200. I consider myself as a beginner, but very passionate.
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close