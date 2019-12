Model Alpine Village - Detail 4

Claude and Joelle run our local 'one-stop-shop' and every Christmas Claude builds an elaborate display in the shop - this year he has excelled himself with a complete alpine village that took around 150 hours to build. The display is about 2 metres wide and 1.5 metres high - there are more scenes behind.



I have been amazed by the response to this series, so here's one more. This follows on from my posts12,13,14 & 22 December, this time featuring the top of the mountain viewed from the front.



BoB