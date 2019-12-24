Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1818
Tree-Line...
...or I could equally have called it 'Field-Border'.
Either way, it's BoB
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
I still haven't decided if I want to do a sixth year but whilst I'm making my mind up, I'll carry on posting... Historical Profile: So... the...
3017
photos
311
followers
108
following
498% complete
View this month »
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
24th December 2019 4:08pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
skeleton-trees
,
field-border
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
December 24th, 2019
Clare Gadsby
ace
wow. that's stunning in b&w
December 24th, 2019
