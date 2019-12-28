Previous
The Tree in the Road! by vignouse
The Tree in the Road!

It's not really in the road of course as the road bends to the left just after the crest of the hill. Yesterday's 'Fishing Lake' is just over the brow of the hill to the left.

Another one that's BoB!
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
@vignouse
Kathy ace
A nice leading line. This town looks a bit like one not far from here.
December 28th, 2019  
Richard Sayer ace
@randystreat It's just a farm Kathy - farmhouse on the left, farm-buildings on the right.
December 28th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
Your eye doesn't let you down! The perspective is good and the mono colour does get enhanced on the Black!
December 28th, 2019  
Margo Sayer ace
Splendid textures in mono.
December 28th, 2019  
