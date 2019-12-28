Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1822
The Tree in the Road!
It's not really in the road of course as the road bends to the left just after the crest of the hill. Yesterday's 'Fishing Lake' is just over the brow of the hill to the left.
Another one that's BoB!
28th December 2019
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
I still haven't decided if I want to do a sixth year but whilst I'm making my mind up, I'll carry on posting... Historical Profile: So... the...
3021
photos
311
followers
109
following
499% complete
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
X100T
Taken
28th December 2019 5:19pm
Tags
farm-buildings
,
le-hachais
Kathy
ace
A nice leading line. This town looks a bit like one not far from here.
December 28th, 2019
Richard Sayer
ace
@randystreat
It's just a farm Kathy - farmhouse on the left, farm-buildings on the right.
December 28th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
Your eye doesn't let you down! The perspective is good and the mono colour does get enhanced on the Black!
December 28th, 2019
Margo Sayer
ace
Splendid textures in mono.
December 28th, 2019
