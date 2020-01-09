Previous
Dead Farm... by vignouse
Dead Farm...

...an all too common sight in rural France and particularly in rural Brittany - it's a sign of changed times. In our area, from way back and right through to the 1960s, every community had a large number of subsistence farmers. They had a couple of cows, a pig or two, lots of poultry and rabbits and enough land to grow vegetables and animal feed - a very rude existence. Post-war development created job opportunities and the promise of a better standard of living so most families deserted the old traditions but often, a bachelor son would remain on the farm and continue in the old way.

Such was the case here - this was Victor's farm. Victor died a few years ago and the farm died with him. It would cost more to renovate the farm than it would to build a modern all mod-cons house so nobody wants it and it's left to rot away. They call it progress!

Richard Sayer

Kerry McCarthy ace
A sad reality of the times. Wonderful story, shot and processing. Fav.
January 9th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautifully sad and no progress in my humble opinion.
January 9th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Sad how we can so easily dismiss what we consider to no longer have use.
January 9th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love how you caught the light on the stonework...I can imagine in my mind what this building must have looked like in its prime.
January 9th, 2020  
