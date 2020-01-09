Dead Farm...

...an all too common sight in rural France and particularly in rural Brittany - it's a sign of changed times. In our area, from way back and right through to the 1960s, every community had a large number of subsistence farmers. They had a couple of cows, a pig or two, lots of poultry and rabbits and enough land to grow vegetables and animal feed - a very rude existence. Post-war development created job opportunities and the promise of a better standard of living so most families deserted the old traditions but often, a bachelor son would remain on the farm and continue in the old way.



Such was the case here - this was Victor's farm. Victor died a few years ago and the farm died with him. It would cost more to renovate the farm than it would to build a modern all mod-cons house so nobody wants it and it's left to rot away. They call it progress!



Inevitably, this views best on black.