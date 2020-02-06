Previous
Next
Forms in Nature: Complementary forms... by vignouse
Photo 1860

Forms in Nature: Complementary forms...

...both man-made and nature made. This is about 300m from Vignouse and is now only a second home.

It's BoB again for me...
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Stellar the way the trees so dominate the home in height, and the way their structure is highlighted at this time of year.
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise