Photo 1861
Forms in Nature: Poplars and Oaks...
...tall and graceful the one, short and stocky the other.
This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Forms in Nature.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Tags
trees
,
for2020
,
poplars-and-oaks
Kathryn
ace
I really love looking at the shapes of trees when the leaves are off. Thanks.
February 7th, 2020
