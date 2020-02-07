Previous
Forms in Nature: Poplars and Oaks... by vignouse
Photo 1861

Forms in Nature: Poplars and Oaks...

...tall and graceful the one, short and stocky the other.

This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Forms in Nature.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Richard Sayer

Kathryn ace
I really love looking at the shapes of trees when the leaves are off. Thanks.
February 7th, 2020  
