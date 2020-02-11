Previous
Man Made/Architecture: A corner of our 'Snug' by vignouse
Man Made/Architecture: A corner of our 'Snug'

This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Man Made/Architecture.

Buildings are essentially containers for people and their things so however glamorous or drab the outside, it's the inside that defines whether the building meets its objectives.

This is a small feature of our wood-burning stove heated book room - it is aptly named 'the snug'.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details

