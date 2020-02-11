Sign up
Photo 1865
Man Made/Architecture: A corner of our 'Snug'
This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Man Made/Architecture.
Buildings are essentially containers for people and their things so however glamorous or drab the outside, it's the inside that defines whether the building meets its objectives.
This is a small feature of our wood-burning stove heated book room - it is aptly named 'the snug'.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
0
0
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
Tags
architecture
,
man-made
,
snug
,
for2020
,
book-room
