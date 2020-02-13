Sign up
Photo 1867
Man Made/Architecture: Curtain Rails and Crucifix
This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Man Made/Architecture.
BoB I think.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3067
photos
322
followers
109
following
511% complete
View this month »
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
13th February 2020 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crucifix
,
vignouse
,
for2020
,
curtain-rails
,
ceiling-beams
