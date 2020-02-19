Previous
Still Life: On the Kitchen Counter by vignouse
Photo 1873

Still Life: On the Kitchen Counter

It's been a while since I lasted posted an image in my 'On the Kitchen Counter' series but as Mrs S was clearing the table this evening I found myself looking at an impromptu composition.

This is also for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life.

And still BoB!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Richard Sayer

Photo Details

