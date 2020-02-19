Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1873
Still Life: On the Kitchen Counter
It's been a while since I lasted posted an image in my 'On the Kitchen Counter' series but as Mrs S was clearing the table this evening I found myself looking at an impromptu composition.
This is also for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life.
And still BoB!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3073
photos
322
followers
110
following
513% complete
View this month »
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
19th February 2020 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still-life
,
kitchen-counter
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close