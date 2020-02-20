Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1874
Still Life: The Daily Five...
...plus one extra for good measure!
This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life.
BoB... again
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
1
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3074
photos
322
followers
110
following
513% complete
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th February 2020 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
still-life
,
for2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like it could tip over and spill out all the fruit.
February 20th, 2020
