Still Life: The Daily Five... by vignouse
Photo 1874

Still Life: The Daily Five...

...plus one extra for good measure!

This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life.

BoB... again
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
513% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Looks like it could tip over and spill out all the fruit.
February 20th, 2020  
