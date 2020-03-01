Sign up
Photo 1884
Step out of our front door and look to your left...
...and this is what you'll see.
I like it best on black... but then I always do!
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020!
365
X-T2
1st March 2020 6:35pm
dusk
vignouse
skeleton-trees
cart-track
