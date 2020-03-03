Previous
La Roncière by vignouse
Photo 1886

La Roncière

La Roncière is a small hamlet about 15 minutes walk from Vignouse and is pictured here across the fields this evening.

There's a bit of a story behind this image: today I picked up a camera I haven't used for about 4 years - the Fujifilm XT-10 - and decided that I would give it an outing when Mrs S and I took Mitzi for her afternoon walk. Inevitably, the battery was flat and the camera had lost all its settings so I had a bit of work to do first.

On uploading the images to LR tonight I had an unpleasant surprise - instead of recording raw files plus high quality jpegs, the camera had recorded only medium quality jpegs which left me with a bit of a problem for my intended B&W conversion!

This then is a B&W conversion from a medium quality jpeg and lacks the resolution and tone-grading I would have liked... serves me right for not checking everything I guess.

Marginally better on black... perhaps!
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Margo Sayer ace
I would be more than content to have rendered such a shot...a long, long way to go! Even exemplary photographers have their lesser days. May I please have some of yours?
March 3rd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Seem to be a bit hard on yourself here...unless it was one you were going to enlarge and turn into a massive printed image! I like the lighting.
March 3rd, 2020  
