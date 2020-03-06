Kitchen Cutlery...

Previous
...that's two separate words - let me explain: the mobile is made from old cutlery and was a present to Mrs S from my daughter. It hangs in front of our kitchen window which was covered with raindrops most of the day, hence the fine bokeh.

6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

ace
@vignouse
Taffy ace
Very effective!
March 6th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Love that bokeh! Fav
March 6th, 2020  
essiesue
Nice photo opportunity.......it worked! fav
March 6th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous image, bokeh, light
March 6th, 2020  
