Photo 1889
Kitchen Cutlery...
...that's two separate words - let me explain: the mobile is made from old cutlery and was a present to Mrs S from my daughter. It hangs in front of our kitchen window which was covered with raindrops most of the day, hence the fine bokeh.
BoB I think...
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Taken
6th March 2020 4:41pm
bokeh
raindrops
cutlery-mobile
kitchen-ornament
Taffy
ace
Very effective!
March 6th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Love that bokeh! Fav
March 6th, 2020
essiesue
Nice photo opportunity.......it worked! fav
March 6th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image, bokeh, light
March 6th, 2020
