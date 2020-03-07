Sign up
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 10: The Great Escape
Mademoiselle Poupée discovered Chania's cat-flap and made a break for freedom... luckily, I discovered her before she made it!
Such dark deeds need to be viewed on black...
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th March 2020 2:25pm
Tags
doll
,
cat-flap
,
mamselle-poupée
,
the-escape
