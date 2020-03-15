Sign up
Photo 1898
Tut, tut Mrs S...
...you're not supposed to touch your mouth!
As we're now in lock-down and confined to barracks, you're liable to see quite a few more portraits of Mrs S and the other beasts (!) in the coming days... and perhaps even a selfie.
Usual viewing advice applies.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
1
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3098
photos
321
followers
108
following
520% complete
Tags
portrait
,
margo
,
mrs-s
Lee
ace
It's your opportunity to do all those DIY jobs you've been putting off! Best not let Mrs S see this comment....might plant a seed.
You've captured her in a natural thoughtful pose. Lovely shot.
March 16th, 2020
