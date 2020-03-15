Previous
Next
Tut, tut Mrs S... by vignouse
Photo 1898

Tut, tut Mrs S...

...you're not supposed to touch your mouth!

As we're now in lock-down and confined to barracks, you're liable to see quite a few more portraits of Mrs S and the other beasts (!) in the coming days... and perhaps even a selfie.

Usual viewing advice applies.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lee ace
It's your opportunity to do all those DIY jobs you've been putting off! Best not let Mrs S see this comment....might plant a seed.
You've captured her in a natural thoughtful pose. Lovely shot.
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise