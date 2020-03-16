Sign up
Photo 1899
The clouds have fallen down!
I noticed that the sky looked a little odd this evening with pronounced banding - then someone north of us lit a fire the smoke from which looked exactly like the lower clouds.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
0
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3099
photos
321
followers
108
following
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Tags
clouds
,
looking-north
,
vignouse
