One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 6 by vignouse
Photo 1920

One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 6

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the King inspects the platoon.

6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Joan Robillard
Such a cheery group
April 6th, 2020  
Richard Sayer
@joansmor How smiley would you be on the eve of battle? ;-))
April 6th, 2020  
Maggiemae
You have light but no shadow - weird but clever!
April 6th, 2020  
Richard Sayer
@maggiemae Lit from above and in front at a steep angle - shadows there are... but hidden behind each piece.
April 6th, 2020  
