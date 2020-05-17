Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1961
Grey Day Landscape
As nothing I took today was remotely worth posting, this is an image from a month ago that I didn't post then but wished that I had.
'Tis done...
I like it on black as it frames the featureless sky.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
3
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3165
photos
314
followers
107
following
537% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
27th March 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
les-rues-malo
,
letterbox-landscape
PTP: Past their Prime
I'd put that on my wall. Love it.
May 17th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I assume this is color but because of the grey day everything is very desaturated. Fab.
May 17th, 2020
Joan
ace
Wow - this is very striking. Love the subtleties in the color.
May 17th, 2020
