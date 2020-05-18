Previous
Next
Thrift by vignouse
Photo 1962

Thrift

I set out this evening to do a nice colour pic of these vibrant little blooms... and then I thought, 'To hell with it!'

Some may differ but I like it on black.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely in bw for sure.
May 18th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
beautiful and serene!
May 18th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
I like it on black too! B & W brings out the detail of the flower so well.
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise