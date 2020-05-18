Sign up
Photo 1962
Thrift
I set out this evening to do a nice colour pic of these vibrant little blooms... and then I thought, 'To hell with it!'
Some may differ but I like it on black.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Richard Sayer
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely in bw for sure.
May 18th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
beautiful and serene!
May 18th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
I like it on black too! B & W brings out the detail of the flower so well.
May 18th, 2020
