Photo 1963
Thrift
For those who like this kind of thing ;-)) - here is another view of yesterday's Thrift... but this time coloured as nature intended.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
4
3
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3167
photos
317
followers
107
following
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
19th May 2020 8:46pm
Tags
thrift
Clare Gadsby
ace
also exceedingly pleasant
May 19th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Has a beautiful Monet quality- Fav.
May 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Pretty.. spent some time down low trying to get a shot like this .. you succeeded..
May 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
This is perfection in use of depth of field. Beautiful composition!
May 19th, 2020
