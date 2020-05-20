Sign up
Photo 1964
Vegetable Stirfry
Bon appetit!
(Even tastier on black!)
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3168
photos
317
followers
107
following
538% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
20th May 2020 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetable-stirfry
Kathryn
ace
Both green onion (scallion) and red onion!? or are those leeks?
May 20th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great food shot with nice colors, textures, shapes
May 20th, 2020
Claes
ace
Squash/courgette/zucchini is one of my favorite vegetables, they add an perfect amount of flavored fluid to a lot of my cooking.
May 20th, 2020
Tunia McClure
ace
I love everything in there.
May 20th, 2020
