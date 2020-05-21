Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1965
Mitzi...
...indulging in her favourite pastime in her favourite place - kipping on the back of my chair!
BoB naturally...
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
sleeping
,
mitzi
Christine
ace
Lovely capture. Fav
May 21st, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Bliss and contentment.
May 21st, 2020
