Previous
Next
Roots... by vignouse
Photo 1973

Roots...

...on the woodland path around Paimpont Lake.

Rootier on black!
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo Sayer ace
Splendid...aren’t they? Not persuaded that Mitzi likes them much though...too many paw traps.
May 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise