Previous
Next
Photo 1973
Roots...
...on the woodland path around Paimpont Lake.
Rootier on black!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
4
1
365
X-E3
29th May 2020 4:45pm
tree-roots
,
paimpont-lake
,
woodland-path
,
theme-botanical
Margo Sayer
ace
Splendid...aren’t they? Not persuaded that Mitzi likes them much though...too many paw traps.
May 29th, 2020
