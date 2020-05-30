Previous
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 22: Mademoiselle P... by vignouse
Photo 1974

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 22: Mademoiselle P...

...is definitely plotting some mischief. Looking for her today, I was surprised to find her on the sofa in the summer kitchen - dressed (!), listening to classical music and with a look on her face as if butter wouldn't melt...

I dread to think what's coming!
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Sylvia ace
Love your series of Mademoiselle Poupé, adorable!
May 31st, 2020  
