Closing Time... by vignouse
Photo 2000

Closing Time...

...we - although Mrs S more than me - are on opening and closing duties at Paimpont Abbey this week. This is the view looking down the nave from the chancel just before I locked up for the night.

Looks more closed on black ;-))
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Richard Sayer

We are studying composition techniques in our camera club online meetings. I have been looking through my own pictures for demonstrations. I find it interesting that my favorite shots usually follow some technique without even being conscious of using it. And those shots that just don't seem to work -well they don't follow. any. Of course, this is one of my favorite - leading line. But I have also noticed that some have a couple of techniques - there is also pattern and texture here as I see it. plus foreground interest and depth. I have asked the others to start reviewing their photos and seeing if they can see a technique they have unconsciously. And see if those they don't like just lack a composition style. It is interesting to study this. I guess I am coming late to the party.
June 26th, 2020  
Beautiful church. I remember going into open churches all the time in Europe when we were there, but I know of only a few here in U.S. where you can just walk into a church at any time. Most keep their doors locked except during service times.
June 26th, 2020  
beautiful shot
June 26th, 2020  
