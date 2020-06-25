Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2000
Closing Time...
...we - although Mrs S more than me - are on opening and closing duties at Paimpont Abbey this week. This is the view looking down the nave from the chancel just before I locked up for the night.
Looks more closed on black ;-))
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
3
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3204
photos
322
followers
109
following
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
25th June 2020 6:12pm
nave
,
paimpont-abbey
Joan Robillard
ace
We are studying composition techniques in our camera club online meetings. I have been looking through my own pictures for demonstrations. I find it interesting that my favorite shots usually follow some technique without even being conscious of using it. And those shots that just don't seem to work -well they don't follow. any. Of course, this is one of my favorite - leading line. But I have also noticed that some have a couple of techniques - there is also pattern and texture here as I see it. plus foreground interest and depth. I have asked the others to start reviewing their photos and seeing if they can see a technique they have unconsciously. And see if those they don't like just lack a composition style. It is interesting to study this. I guess I am coming late to the party.
June 26th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful church. I remember going into open churches all the time in Europe when we were there, but I know of only a few here in U.S. where you can just walk into a church at any time. Most keep their doors locked except during service times.
June 26th, 2020
J. Voorberg
beautiful shot
June 26th, 2020
