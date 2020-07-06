Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2006
View across the fields...
...just up the lane from Vignouse.
On black is best of course.
I've been absent for a few days, the first time in almost seven years... but it's also the first time in seven years that I've had quite so many demands on my time. Normal service will be resumed as soon as possible... I hope!
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
2
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3210
photos
321
followers
109
following
549% complete
Tags
dramatic-sky
,
country-scene
,
les-rus-malos
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab clouds
July 6th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice in b&w!
July 6th, 2020
