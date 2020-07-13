Sign up
Photo 2016
Lavender Pollen for Tea... Yum!
The same lavender bush as yesterday but a different butterfly.
Still BoB!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
,
lavender-bush
marlboromaam
ace
Still beautiful!
July 13th, 2020
Neil Forsyth
Great close-up.
July 13th, 2020
KV
ace
Wow... the wings look like leaves.
July 13th, 2020
