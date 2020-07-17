Previous
Roses: past their best... by vignouse
Photo 2020

Roses: past their best...

...or just coming into it?

Regular visitors to my project will know that this is the way that I like to see them... but on black - of course!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Richard Sayer

So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
marlboromaam ace
Great textures! Beautiful black and white!
July 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I can't believe how stunning that looks
July 17th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Suitably decadent.
July 17th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
They look perfect to me.
July 17th, 2020  
