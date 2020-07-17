Sign up
Photo 2020
Roses: past their best...
...or just coming into it?
Regular visitors to my project will know that this is the way that I like to see them... but on black - of course!
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
4
4
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3224
photos
320
followers
107
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
17th July 2020 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
faded-roses
marlboromaam
ace
Great textures! Beautiful black and white!
July 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I can't believe how stunning that looks
July 17th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
Suitably decadent.
July 17th, 2020
ChristineL
ace
They look perfect to me.
July 17th, 2020
