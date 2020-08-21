Previous
Paimpont Abbey Concert - Myrdhin by vignouse
Photo 2043

Paimpont Abbey Concert - Myrdhin

Myrdhin and his life partner are well known local celtic harpists. Tonight was their second concert of the 2020 season at Paimpont Abbey.

I choose to render this in B&W to capture the atmosphere of the occasion so it will view best on black.
marlboromaam ace
You really captured the atmosphere! Love the light!
August 22nd, 2020  
