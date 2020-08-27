Previous
Next
Grey Abbey on a grey afternoon... by vignouse
Photo 2049

Grey Abbey on a grey afternoon...

,,,but she's still majestic!

Even more majestic on black!
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Terrific architectural details...looks great OB
August 27th, 2020  
FBailey ace
V moody
August 27th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
On black is the biz. Splendid!
August 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise