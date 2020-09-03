Previous
Next
NF-SOOC-Sept-03 - The seat outside the garage... by vignouse
Photo 2059

NF-SOOC-Sept-03 - The seat outside the garage...

It's all in the title - this is the west end of the terrace at the front of the house but it's also an exercise in getting the framing right in camera.

This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

Have fun with this challenge everyone...
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? I love the weathered old bench! Such a lovely composition.
September 3rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Well balanced and composed, fav.
September 3rd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
@marlboromaam Thank you - pin away!
September 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@vignouse Pinned and I thank you!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise