Photo 2059
NF-SOOC-Sept-03 - The seat outside the garage...
It's all in the title - this is the west end of the terrace at the front of the house but it's also an exercise in getting the framing right in camera.
This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
Have fun with this challenge everyone...
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
4
3
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Tags
bench
,
vignouse
,
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? I love the weathered old bench! Such a lovely composition.
September 3rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Well balanced and composed, fav.
September 3rd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you - pin away!
September 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@vignouse
Pinned and I thank you!
September 3rd, 2020
