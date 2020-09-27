Sign up
Photo 2083
Horseguard's Parade...
Mrs S and Mitzi on one of their regular dog-walk routes - there used to be horses stabled along here hence Mrs S's soubriquet 'Horseguards'.
For the first time in nearly 7 years on here I find myself almost a week behind... don't ask!
I'm especially chagrined because I'm championing the NF-SOOC challenge this month and I of all people need to be here... so this is an apologetic catch-up pic :-(
This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
Have fun with this challenge everyone...
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3288
photos
308
followers
106
following
570% complete
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Tags
mitzi
,
mrs-s
,
nf-sooc-2020
