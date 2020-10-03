Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2089
Connection
If you really want to know, it's a BNC coaxial connector for use with radio transmitters and receivers operationing at very high frequencies.
Oh, sorry, you didn't want to know that much?
Well it's BoB anyway.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Tags
bnc-connector
JackieR
Apparently we have one too!!
October 3rd, 2020
