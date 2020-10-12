Previous
Next
Wind turbines near and far... by vignouse
Photo 2098

Wind turbines near and far...

...with one hiding!

You know how to view this!
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Wonderful light and focus. A magic machine - or two! fav
October 12th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
@maggiemae Thanks Maggiemae... there are five in this picture!
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise