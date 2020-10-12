Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2098
Wind turbines near and far...
...with one hiding!
You know how to view this!
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3302
photos
305
followers
105
following
574% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
12th October 2020 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wind-turbines
,
modern-landscape
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderful light and focus. A magic machine - or two! fav
October 12th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
@maggiemae
Thanks Maggiemae... there are five in this picture!
October 12th, 2020
