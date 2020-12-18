Previous
Next
Carnation... by vignouse
Photo 2165

Carnation...

...from my Birthday bouquet two weeks ago - https://365project.org/vignouse/365/2020-12-04 - just beginning to fade and get interesting!

Yes, yes - it's BoB!
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise