Photo 2166
Faded Carnation...
...from my Birthday bouquet 2 weeks ago -
https://365project.org/vignouse/365/2020-12-04
- beginning to take on some 'character'!
A must to view on black!
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st December 2020 8:36pm
Tags
carnation
,
faded-flower
