Previous
Next
Faded Carnation... by vignouse
Photo 2166

Faded Carnation...

...from my Birthday bouquet 2 weeks ago - https://365project.org/vignouse/365/2020-12-04 - beginning to take on some 'character'!

A must to view on black!
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise